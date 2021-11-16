US journalist jailed in Myanmar for months lands in New York

-
ALSO READ
Some 10,000 refugees fled to India, Thailand from Myanmar: UN Special Envoy
ASEAN submits list of nominees for special envoy to Myanmar military regime
Myanmar protesters mark military leader's birthday with mock funerals
Myanmar security forces kill at least 25 people in raid on town: Report
Chinese authorities lock down border town as Myanmar battles outbreak
-
American journalist Danny Fenster, who was freed after nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, arrived Tuesday in the United States for an emotional reunion with his family.
Fenster, who was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labour, was handed over Monday to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release.
He is one of more than 100 journalists, media officials or publishers who have been detained since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February.
Fenster said it feels incredible to be home as he arrived in New York. It's been a long time coming, a moment I had been imagining so intensely for so long. Surpasses everything I had imagined.
His mother, Rose, rushed over to hug him as he stepped out of a car at the airport. A bearded Fenster said the first thing he would do is get a shave and a haircut.
While jailed, Fenster told his lawyer that he believed he had COVID-19, though prison authorities denied that. Late Monday, as he transited through Qatar, he told reporters that he was physically OK and had not been starved or beaten while in custody.
Fenster, the managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was convicted Friday of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organisations and violating visa regulations. Days before his conviction, he learned he had been charged with additional violations that put him at risk of a life sentence.
We are so grateful that Danny will finally be able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him all this time, against immense odds, Richardson, a former governor of New Mexico and past ambassador to the United Nations, said in a statement on Monday.
Fenster has been in detention since he was arrested at Yangon International Airport on May 24.
We are overjoyed that Danny has been released and is on his way home we cannot wait to hold him in our arms, his family said in a statement.
The exact allegations against Fenster were never clear, but much of the prosecution's case appeared to hinge on proving that he was employed by another online news site that was ordered closed this year during the crackdown on the media that followed the military takeover. Fenster used to work for the site but left that job last year.
A native of the Detroit area, Fenster has a master's degree in creative writing from Wayne State University and worked for a newspaper in Louisiana before moving to Southeast Asia, according to Deadline Detroit, a news website to which he occasionally contributed.
His brother, Bryan Fenster, has said he was particularly interested in the plight of people from the Muslim Rohingya minority, hundreds of thousands of whom fled Myanmar during a brutal counterinsurgency campaign by the army in 2017.
The generals in Myanmar were convinced that it wasn't worth it to hang on to Danny, U.S. Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan, who represents the Fenster family in Congress, told Detroit radio station WWJ. If they kept him and anything really happened to him, we would never forget it. We would never forgive them.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU