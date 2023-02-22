US logs 130,000 child Coronavirus cases in past four weeks: Report

-
ALSO READ
1 child or youth died every 4.4 sec in 2021: UN report on child mortality
Crackdown on child marriage continues in Assam, total arrests 2,441
4,004 child marriage cases registered in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Tamil Nadu Police to assign support person for child abuse victims
CBI raids 59 locations in crackdown against child sex abuse material
-
Nearly 130,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported in the US in the past four weeks, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.
As of February 16, more than 15.4 million children in the US were reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the report as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
Nearly 29,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported in the week ending February 16. Over the past five months, weekly reported child cases have plateaued at an average of about 33,000 cases, according to the report.
There is a need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects, said the report.
It is important to recognise there are immediate effects of the pandemic on children's health, but importantly we need to identify and address the long-lasting impacts on the physical, mental, and social well-being of this generation of children and youth, said the AAP.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 07:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU