US must complete evacuations from Afghanistan by Aug 31: Taliban spokesman

A spokesman says the U.S. must complete its evacuation of people from by the August 31 date the Biden administration set for the withdrawal of all American troops.

spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says his group will accept no extensions to the deadline. He says life is returning to normal in the country but chaos at the airport remains a problem. Many Afghans are desperate to flee the takeover of the country.

Mujahid says he is not aware of any meeting between the Taliban and the CIA, but he did not deny that such a meeting took place.

An official says the director of the U.S. agency met with the Taliban's top political leader in Kabul on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)