US Naval support site in Italy locked down on report of shooting

A support site in Naples, Italy, was on put lockdown Thursday after reports of gunfire on the premises.

Base spokesman Lt Cmdr Matthew Comer said the Naples support site was put on lockdown around 6:25 pm (1725GMT) after reports of audible gunfire. The reports were still being verified.

There were no reports of wounded and no suspect has been identified.

The military installation also includes a school and residential housing.

