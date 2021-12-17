US Naval support site in Italy locked down on report of shooting

-
ALSO READ
Vice Admiral Ghormade takes charge as new Vice Chief of Indian Navy
Reliance Naval and Engineering lenders ask bidders to sweeten offers
US Naval chief to visit India next week to enhance bilateral ties
England vs Italy: What to expect from Euro 2020 final? Check key stats here
Euro 2020 FINAL HIGHLIGHTS: England denied history; Italy win in penalties
-
A US Navy support site in Naples, Italy, was on put lockdown Thursday after reports of gunfire on the premises.
Base spokesman Lt Cmdr Matthew Comer said the Naples support site was put on lockdown around 6:25 pm (1725GMT) after reports of audible gunfire. The reports were still being verified.
There were no reports of wounded and no suspect has been identified.
The military installation also includes a school and residential housing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU