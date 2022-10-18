US' new export controls on chips shake China's semiconductor industry

-
ALSO READ
Zuckerberg admits censoring 'Hunter Biden Laptop' story for a week
Members of Indian diaspora have been admirable ambassadors of country: PM
New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 likely to launch today: Check specs and prices
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Odia diaspora in Rome during his visit
Putin's nuke threat biggest risk of 'Armageddon' since Cuban crisis: Biden
-
Following the announcement of new limitations by the administration of US President Joe Biden, the mass departure of the American workers has shaken China's semiconductor industry.
The export controls limit China's ability to "purchase and manufacture certain high-end chips used in military applications", which the US claimed was necessary to "protect US national security and foreign policy interests", reports news.com.au.
The restrictions ban the export of US semiconductor equipment that any foreign competitor cannot provide, the report said.
There is also a licence requirement for the export of American tools or components to China-based fabrication plants, it added.
And critically, any US citizen or entity must seek permission from the US Department of Commerce before providing support to Chinese plants.
Anyone who violates the sanctions could face arrest by the Department of Justice.
As per the report, the controls caused the "complete collapse" of China's semiconductor industry overnight, according to one expert.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 10:06 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU