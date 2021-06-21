US prepares new sanctions against Russia over alleged poisoning of Navalny

-
ALSO READ
Russia arrests over 1,000 people demanding critic Navalny's release
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be moved to a hospital
Russia warn Alexei Navalny supporters not to attend Sunday protests
20 people detained at unauthorised rally of Navalny supporters in Moscow
US sets sanctions over Russian opposition leader Navalny's poisoning
-
The US is preparing additional sanctions against Russia over the alleged poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said.
"We are preparing another package of sanctions to apply in this case as well," Sullivan said on Sunday in an interview with CNN when asked if the administration will further pressure Moscow over Navalny, Xinhua reported.
"It will come as soon as we have developed the packages to ensure that we are getting the right targets. And when we do that, we will impose further sanctions with respect to chemical weapons," he added.
Sullivan's comments came days after President Joe Biden met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva of Switzerland, the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office.
In March, the Biden administration announced multiple sanctions and restrictions against Russian individuals and entities over the alleged poisoning of Navalny.
The US intelligence community assessed that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service used a nerve agent known as Novichok to poison Navalny on August 20, 2020.
Russia has repeatedly denied such accusations, saying the Navalny case is a purely domestic affair and foreign intervention is not allowed.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU