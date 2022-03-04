US provoked Russia by not ruling out NATO membership for Ukraine: China

-
ALSO READ
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
China denies asking Russia not to invade Ukraine until post-Olympics
Formula One terminates contract with Russia after Ukraine invasion
-
Chinas Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has condemned the "fake" and "very despicable" suggestion that Beijing asked Russia to delay its invasion of Ukraine until after the 2022 Winter Olympics had finished.
Speaking at a daily briefing on Thursday, Wang told reporters that the allegation in a US newspaper "is purely fake news, and such behaviours of diverting attention and shifting blame are very despicable".
He reiterated the country's claim that the US provoked Russia by not ruling out NATO membership for Ukraine.
The report in The New York Times quoted a Western intelligence report as saying senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials to not invade Ukraine until the international sporting event in Beijing had concluded, RT reported.
The article claims the "report indicates that senior Chinese officials had some level of direct knowledge about Russia's war plans or intentions before the invasion started".
China was one of 35 nations that abstained from a vote of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, which saw 141 nations condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while only five members, including Moscow, rejected the resolution.
"Regrettably, the draft resolution submitted to the General Assembly emergency special session for vote had not undergone full consultations with the whole membership, nor does it take into consideration the history and the complexity of the current crisis," Wang told reporters, explaining China's decision to abstain.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU