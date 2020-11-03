Vienna attacks: PM Modi says India stands with Austria during tragic time

Prime Minister on Tuesday said he was saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in and asserted that stands with during this tragic time.

Gunmen opened fire at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at least two people and wounding several more.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has described it as a "repulsive terror attack", according to media reports.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

" stands with during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)