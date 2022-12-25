JUST IN
Vladimir Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on
Devastating for Afghan people: Blinken on Taliban banning women from NGOs
Prachanda set to become Nepal's next PM with support from Oli-led CPN-UML
Nepali ruling party discusses PM candidate as new govt deadline looms
Pakistan: Imran claims General Bajwa 'made a deal' with Asif Ali Zardari
Nepal's govt formation likely to be delayed as parties fail to end impasse
Sitiveni Rabuka sworn in as Fiji prime minister after close election
China blasts annual US defence spending bill while Taiwan welcomes it
China blasts US defence bill for hyping it up as threat, Taiwan welcomes it
Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Donald Trump, allies
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Politics
No major mutations, existing strains driving China Covid outbreak: Study
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Vladimir Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on

President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow a clear sign that peace wasn't imminent

Topics
Russia | Vladimir Putin | Ukraine

AP  |  Kyiv 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow a clear sign that peace wasn't imminent.

Putin said in a state television interview, excerpts of which were released on Sunday afternoon that Russia is prepared to negotiate some acceptable outcomes with all the participants of this process.

He said that it's not us who refuse talks, it's them" something the Kremlin has repeatedly stated in recent months as its 10-month old invasion kept losing momentum.

Putin also repeated that Moscow has no other choice and said he believed the Kremlin was acting in the right direction.

We're defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people, he said.

Putin's remarks come as attacks on Ukraine continue. A country-wide air raid alert was announced twice on Sunday alone, and three missiles in the afternoon hit the city of Kramatorsk in the partially occupied Donetsk region, local officials reported.

The missiles hit an industrial area of the city, and there weren't any casualties, according to the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Kyrylenko said that the city of Avdiivka was also attacked on Sunday with six rounds of shelling, and a woman was wounded there.

Elsewhere in the front-line region, around the city of Bakhmut, where fierce battles have been underway in recent weeks, the Russian forces were struggling to keep up the pace of their offensive, a US-based think tank reported this weekend.

Russian forces' rate of advance in the Bakhmut area has likely slowed in recent days, although it is too early to assess whether the Russian offensive to capture Bakhmut has culminated, the Institute for the Study of War wrote in its recent update.

The think tank cited Russian military bloggers, who it said have recently acknowledged that Ukrainian forces in the Bakhmut area have managed to slightly slow down the pace of the Russian advance around Bakhmut and its surrounding settlements.

Sources on Ukrainian social media previously claimed that Ukrainian forces completely pushed Russian forces out of the eastern outskirts of Bakhmut around Dec. 21, the report added.

Russian forces will likely struggle to maintain the pace of their offensive operations in the Bakhmut area and may seek to initiate a tactical or operational pause, the institute concluded.

A day before, a deadly Russian attack on the southern city of Kherson, retaken by Ukrainian forces last month, killed and wounded scores of people.

The Russian forces shelled Ukrainian-held areas of the partially occupied Kherson region 71 times over the past 24 hours, including 41 attacks on the city of Kherson, the region's Ukrainian governor Yaroslav Yanushevich reported on Sunday.

A total of 16 people have been killed, according to the official, including three emergency workers killed in the process of demining the Berislav district of the region. Yanushevich said that 64 more have been wounded.

In the neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk region, the city of Nikopol was shelled overnight from heavy artillery, Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. No casualties have been reported.
 

Pope decries Ukraine war 

Pope Francis used his Christmas message on Sunday to lament the  “icy winds of war”and make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the “senseless” fighting in Ukraine. “Let us see the faces of all those children who, everywhere in the world, long for peace,” he said, speaking from the central balcony of Saint Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.

“Let us also see the faces of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, who are experiencing this Christmas in the dark and cold, far from their homes due to the devastation caused by 10 months of war... May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!” the pontiff said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 23:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.