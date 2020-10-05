Wall Street gains on stimulus hopes, hints of Trump hospital discharge

-
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as doctors said President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19, while hopes of a new fiscal stimulus bill also lifted sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.61 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 27,825.42. The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.83 points, or 0.56%, at 3,367.27, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 94.09 points, or 0.85%, to 11,169.11 at the opening bell.
