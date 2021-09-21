Wall Street pushes ahead a day after biggest drop since May

-
ALSO READ
10-year bond yield drops to 5.97% in morning trade but closes at 6.02%
Amid global rout, govt cancels last bond auction of FY21
Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,732/gm; subscription opens Monday
Daniel Craig's last time as Bond, 'No Time To Die' to release on Sep 30
Morgan Stanley sees India winning global bond index spot early next year
-
Stocks rose modestly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday, making up some of the ground they lost in a sharp pullback a day earlier.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2per cent as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135 points, or 0.4per cent, to 34,099 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2per cent.
Health care companies helped lead the broader market higher. Johnson & Johnson rose 1.2per cent after reporting that a booster of its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a stronger immune response months after people receive a first dose.
Technology companies also made gains in a reversal from Monday, when the sector slumped.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.31per cent.
European markets were also higher, and Asian markets mostly rose. Chinese markets remained closed for a holiday.
The market sell-off on Monday was prompted in part by worries about heavily indebted Chinese real estate developers and the damage they could do if they default and send ripple effects through markets. That added to a wide range of concerns hovering over investors, including the highly contagious delta variant as well as higher prices squeezing business and consumers.
Wall Street is also gauging how the recovery's slowdown will impact the Federal Reserve's policies that have helped support the market and economy. The central bank will release a policy statement on Wednesday, which will be closely watched for any signals on how the Fed will eventually reduce its bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low.
Several companies are making solid gains after giving investors encouraging financial updates. Ride-hailing company Uber jumped 7.7per cent after telling investors that it could post an adjusted profit this quarter. Equipment rental supplier Herc Holdings rose 4.9per cent following a solid long-term growth forecast.
Supply chain problems, which have been hurting a broad range of industries, weighed on several companies. Homebuilder Lennar slipped 1.4per cent after home deliveries for the third quarter fell short of analysts' forecasts because of supply chain problems. KAR Auction Services fell 1.2per cent after pulling its financial forecasts for the year because of the computer chip shortage that has been hurting the auto industry.
Universal Music jumped 37per cent in its debut on Amsterdam's stock exchange.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU