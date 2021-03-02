Wall Street rallies on US stimulus and vaccine hopes as bond markets calm

JUST IN
Reuters  |  NEW YORK 

By Suzanne Barlyn

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equities markets rose and the S&P 500 on Monday had its best day since June 5, with investors taking lower U.S. bond yields in stride on optimism over the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill and distribution of Johnson & Johnson's newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

Wall Street's rise follows a jump in European shares and solid gains on Asian stock markets.

Investor optimism that the J&J vaccine would further lift the economy is "giving a lift to all of the 'go-to-work' stocks" that benefit from businesses reopening, said Jim Awad, senior managing director at Clearstead Advisors in New York.

A stabilization of U.S. Treasury yields has also removed pressure from growth stocks, Awad said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603.14 points, or 1.95%, to 31,535.51, the S&P 500 gained 90.67 points, or 2.38%, to 3,901.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 396.48 points, or 3.01%, to 13,588.83.

The much-anticipated COVID-19 relief bill was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday, and now moves to the Senate.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.84% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 2.01%.

Emerging market stocks rose 1.71%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.83% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 2.41%.

Reports on manufacturing and factory activity showed strength in many developed economies on Monday, including a three-year high in the United States, which could keep inflation concerns on the radar.

Major sovereign bonds rallied on Monday as markets showed further signs of stabilization after their worst monthly performance in years.

Expectations of economic recovery and rising inflation boosted global benchmark bond yields in February to their biggest monthly rises in years. But the expected run-down of U.S. Treasury balances at the Federal Reserve has held down shorter-dated rates.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last rose 8/32 in price to yield 1.429%, from 1.456% on Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic laid bare weaknesses in the financial system that should be addressed with new rules to prepare for the next shock, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said.

"We should not miss the opportunity to distill lessons from the COVID shock and institute reforms so our system is more resilient and better able to withstand a variety of possible shocks in the future," Brainard said.

Gold prices rose as the retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped to bolster its status as an inflation hedge, but a firmer dollar limited bullion's advance.

Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,724.06 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.45% to $1,720.40 an ounce.

The dollar index rose to a three-week high as investors bet on faster growth and inflation in the United States, while the Australian dollar gained after Australia's central bank increased its bond purchases in a bid to stem rapidly rising yields.

Bitcoin rose 6.70% to $48,719.02, with Citi saying the most popular cryptocurrency was at a "tipping point" and could become the preferred currency for international trade.

Goldman Sachs has restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

U.S. crude recently fell 1.77% to $60.41 per barrel and Brent was at $63.45, down 1.51% on the day on fears that Chinese oil crude consumption is slowing and that OPEC may increase global supply following a meeting this week.

(GRAPHIC - Germany 10-year: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jbyprddzype/Germany%2010-year.png)

 

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Sonya Hepinstall)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 02 2021. 06:33 IST

