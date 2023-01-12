We have decided to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine: Poland President Duda

-
-
Poland has decided to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the country's President, Andrzej Duda, said.
On a visit to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, Duda on Wednesday held talks with his Ukrainian and Lithuanian counterparts, Volodymyr Zelensky and Gitanas Nauseda, respectively, in the so-called Lublin Triangle format (a regional alliance of the three countries).
After the meeting, the Polish President told journalists that "A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of building an international coalition," he was quoted by the Polish Press Agency (PAP) as saying.
"The decision has already been made in Poland," Duda said, adding that he expected more countries to soon join the effort, Xinhua news agency reported.
A company typically consists of 14 tanks. Any re-export of Leopard tanks requires approval by the government in Berlin.
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 07:55 IST
