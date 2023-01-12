JUST IN
Jeff Beck, rock guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Kenya warns of worsening food crisis as drought escalates in arid counties
Departures resume after FAA lifts ground stop; no evidence of cyberattack
Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link will open for traffic in November: CM Shinde
Thousands of flights grounded across US after FAA system outage
Oil gains 2% on optimism over world economy despite US crude build
Normal air traffic operations resuming gradually across the US: FAA
Swedish govt to amend law to be able to build more nuclear power plants
Originating from Pak, deadly shipment of uranium seized at Heathrow airport
Flights across US delayed due to system outage at FAA, says report
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
UN chief shocked by deaths in Peru protests, calls for investigation
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

We have decided to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine: Poland President Duda

'A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of building an international coalition'

Topics
Poland | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Military weapon

IANS  |  Warsaw 

Photo by Nemesia Production on Unsplash

Poland has decided to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the country's President, Andrzej Duda, said.

On a visit to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, Duda on Wednesday held talks with his Ukrainian and Lithuanian counterparts, Volodymyr Zelensky and Gitanas Nauseda, respectively, in the so-called Lublin Triangle format (a regional alliance of the three countries).

After the meeting, the Polish President told journalists that "A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of building an international coalition," he was quoted by the Polish Press Agency (PAP) as saying.

"The decision has already been made in Poland," Duda said, adding that he expected more countries to soon join the effort, Xinhua news agency reported.

A company typically consists of 14 tanks. Any re-export of Leopard tanks requires approval by the government in Berlin.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Poland

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 07:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.