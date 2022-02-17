Weekly US jobless claims rise to 248,000 for the first time in a month

-
ALSO READ
US weekly jobless claims fall to 17-month low of 348,000
US weekly jobless claims hit 19-month low as labor market tightens
US' Q2 economic growth revised slightly higher; weekly jobless claims rise
US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise to 230,000 as Covid cases soar
At 286,000, US jobless claims surge to three-month high on Omicron impact
-
More Americans applied for employment benefits last week following three straight weeks of declines.
Jobless claims rose by 23,000 to 248,000 last week, the Labour Department reported Thursday. Claims were revised up to 225,000 the previous week.
The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 10,500 to 243,250. It was the second straight week of declines after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the US
In total, fewer than 1.6 million Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended February 5, a decrease of about 26,000 from the previous week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU