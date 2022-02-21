Whistleblower takes on Meta over climate change, Covid misinformation

-
ALSO READ
What is Metaverse - Facebook's big bet, and next big thing after internet?
Zuckerberg's plan to overcome Washington's aversion to metaverse
Meta executive pitches metaverse business to advertisers
Meta CEO Zuckerberg, wife Chan to invest up to $3.4 bn for science advances
A parallel universe: Meta is hardly the only entity involved with metaverse
-
The nonprofit organisation that represents Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has filed two new complaints against Meta (formerly Facebook), accusing the social network of misleading investors about its efforts to tackle misinformation about climate change and Covid-19.
The two complaints have been filed in the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) complaints by Whistleblower Aid, reports The Washington Post.
The first complaint alleged the presence of readily available climate change misinformation on Facebook, making Facebook's claims that it's fighting climate denial fall flat.
It also contains internal documents detailing employees' own experiences with climate-related falsehoods on the platform.
Climate denial on Facebook has gotten even worse this year, according to a new study led by climate advocacy group Stop Funding Heat and the Real Facebook Oversight Board.
The second complaint alleged Facebook's promise to combat Covid-19 misinformation didn't align with its actions.
According to The Post, the complaint cites an internal document showing a 20 per cent increase in misinformation in April 2020, as well as a May 2020 record in which employees point out the presence of hundreds of anti-quarantine groups.
Last year, US President Joe Biden accused Facebook and other social platforms of "killing people" with misinformation about Covid-19 and its vaccines, reports The Verge.
"There are no one-size-fits-all solutions to stopping the spread of misinformation, but we're committed to building new tools and policies to combat it," said Meta spokesperson Drew Pusateri in a statement.
Facebook whistleblower Haugen said earlier this month that Meta deliberately provides less help, reporting of online abuse, and safety on its Facebook platform to save on costs for people living outside of the US.
Speaking to Australia's Select Committee on Social Media and Online Safety, Haugen testified that Facebook takes down the "bare minimum" when it comes to harmful content.
Much like Haugen's previous appearances before governments from other jurisdictions, she continued to flag the core issues with the Facebook platform as being its algorithms that push extreme content and its decision to allow a higher rate of inappropriate content to remain.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU