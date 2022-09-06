Why Liz Truss went to Scotland to become UK leader: An explainer

-
ALSO READ
Why Liz Truss is visiting Scotland to formally pledge as UK Prime Minister
Truss holds commanding lead over Sunak in race to be next UK PM: Survey
Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss? Tories shouldn't write off 'Trussonomics' yet
PM Modi confident India-UK ties will be strengthened under Truss leadership
UK PM contender Truss promises to address energy bill problems if elected
-
Liz Truss, a onetime accountant who has served in Parliament for the past 12 years, became Britain's prime minister on Tuesday after Queen Elizabeth II formally asked her to form a government.
The ceremony, which took place at a royal residence in Scotland, followed a bruising two-month contest to succeed Boris Johnson, who formally offered his resignation to the queen shortly before Truss arrived to take up the mantle.
The handover of power is governed by rules and traditions built up over the centuries, as the U.K. evolved from an absolute monarchy to a modern parliamentary democracy where the sovereign plays an important but largely ceremonial role as head of state.
Here is a brief description of Tuesday's events and how Britain arrived at this point.
HOW DID LIZ TRUSS BECOME PRIME MINISTER?
Boris Johnson announced his intention to step down as prime minister and leader of the ruling Conservative Party on July 7, after dozens of Cabinet ministers and lower-level officials resigned following months of scandal and growing concern that he could no longer deliver election victories.
Because Johnson's government didn't lose a vote of confidence, the Conservatives still command a majority in the House of Commons and so a general election wasn't required to select a new prime minister. Instead, it was up to the Conservatives to pick a new leader, who would automatically become prime minister as the leader of the majority party.
Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak squared off in the internal contest to become Conservative Party leader, holding campaign events around the country as they vied for support among 172,000 dues-paying party members. Truss was announced as the winner of that contest on Monday after she received 57% of the vote.
WHY IS THE QUEEN INVOLVED?
As head of state, the queen still formally appoints the prime minister, though the decision is now based on constitutional conventions. When one party holds a majority in the House of Commons, as is the current situation, the prime minister is always the leader of that party.
But the queen maintains a special relationship with her prime ministers, holding regular meetings with them throughout their time in office.
While the queen is constitutionally required to remain strictly neutral on all political matters, she is entitled to be informed and consulted about government policy. And she retains the right to advise, encourage and warn ministers, according to the official guide to the laws, rules and conventions of government.
WHY DIDN'T TRUSS IMMEDIATELY BECOME PRIME MINISTER?
While Johnson announced his intention to step down on July 7, prime ministers usually don't formally resign until it is clear who their successor will be.
Once Truss was elected Conservative Party leader, Johnson could hand his resignation to the monarch.
WHY IS EVERYONE IN SCOTLAND FOR THE CEREMONY?
Normally, the new prime minister travels the short distance from the Houses of Parliament to Buckingham Palace to meet with the queen. But this year, the 96-year-old sovereign is at Balmoral, her retreat in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, for her annual vacation.
Elizabeth has had difficulties moving around of late and decisions about her schedule are being made on a daily basis depending on what she feels up to. So rather than take the chance that she wouldn't be ready to travel to London on Tuesday, planners injected a bit of certainty into the diary by asking the new leader to come to her.
WHAT HAPPENED ON TUESDAY?
Things kicked off at about 7:30 a.m., when Johnson appeared outside the prime minister's official Downing Street residence to deliver a farewell speech before flying to Scotland. He formally offered his resignation later in the day.
Truss, who made the 500-mile (800-kilometer) journey on a separate plane, arrived at Balmoral just after noon for an audience with the queen. Elizabeth then formally asked Truss to form a new government, and Truss officially became Britain's prime minister.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU