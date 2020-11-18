Wirecard creditors claim at least 12.5 billion euros: German court

-
ALSO READ
Wirecard AG inquiry probes why Germany missed fraud of century
Fresh troubles for SoftBank's Masayoshi Son as Wirecard drama unfolds
Wirecard scrambles to find missing $2.1 bn, shares slump over 60%
Wirecard former COO Jan Marsalek in soup over two disputed deals in India
SoftBank Group sets price in telco stake sale worth $11.7 billion
-
Creditors to the collapsed German payments company Wirecard
The claims to the Wirecard holding company were made at a meeting of creditors and the company's insolvency administrator in Munich.
($1 = 0.8418 euros)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU