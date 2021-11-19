With supply short, Ford Motor dips toe into computer chip business

-
ALSO READ
Chip shortage: What caused it and how will this impact you & industry?
Ford India's Chennai workers restart EcoSport production for exports
Hundreds of Ford India workers protest over planned plant closure
Ford employees stage protest, demand Tamil Nadu govt's intervention
Ford's India factory workers seek government help to safeguard jobs
-
Ford Motor Co. is in talks with a computer chip maker to shore up its semiconductor supplies and avoid a repeat of this year's auto factory shutdowns caused by semiconductor shortages.
Few details of the nonbinding agreement with GlobalFoundaries Inc. were released, but the deal aims to boost supplies with joint development of automotive-grade chips. And it could result in joint manufacturing to support the auto industry, the companies said Thursday in a prepared statement.
Ford has been hit particularly hard by a global chip shortage that has weighed on nearly every automaker. Like other companies, Ford at times has had to temporarily close auto plants and even build models without some computers, and installing them ater.
The company's U.S. sales fell 27% from July through September and it lost 2.4 percentage points of market share largely because it couldn't produce enough vehicles to meet consumer demand.
This agreement is just the beginning, and a key part of our plan to vertically integrate key technologies and capabilities," said CEO Jim Farley, who is pushing Ford to develop more of its supply chain to ensure the parts keep flowing.
Spokeswoman Jennifer Flake said the companies are at the memorandum of understanding phase of their relationship but want to work together to design chips and possibly leverage their manufacturing experience.
GlobalFoundaries, based about three hours north of New York City in the town of Malta, says on its website that it has chip factories in the U.S., Germany and Singapore, and is among the world's largest independent semiconductor makers with more than 15,000 employees.
Financial details of the agreement were not released, it does not involve cross-ownership between the companies, the statement said.
The chip shortage has roots to the spring of 2020 as global automakers were forced to shutter factories to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The factories came back online sooner than expected with safety precautions, but by then, many chip makers had shifted production to high-demand consumer electronics.
A fire at an automotive chip plant in Japan exacerbated the problem. Since most chips are made in Asia, the shortage highlighted a lack U.S. chip-making capacity that has drawn the attention of the Biden administration.
Industry executives and analysts predict that the shortage will last well into next year, and that automakers may not get back to normal production until 2023.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU