World coronavirus dispatch: Some countries resume international travel
WTO head Roberto Azevedo calls virtual meet, likely to step down: Report

Reuters  |  GENEVA/BRUSSELS 

World Trade Organization
The head of the World Trade Organization is expected to step down earlier than planned, a Geneva-based source said, and has summoned a virtual meeting to inform national members on Thursday afternoon.

Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, 62, has been director-general at the Geneva-based trade body since 2013 and was on a second term of office due to conclude at the end of August 2021.

The heads of delegations of the WTO's 164 members were called to a special meeting to be held at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Thursday to inform them about "pressing WTO administrative issues".

The WTO said it would have an announcement following the meeting, but would not comment until then.
First Published: Thu, May 14 2020. 14:25 IST

