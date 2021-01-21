WTO tells US to revise trade measures into line against South Korea

-
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization recommended on Thursday that the United States bring a series of duties imposed in the pre-Trump era on South Korea into line with global trading rules.
The tariffs on different grades of steel and on large power transformers were inconsistent with WTO rules because U.S. authorities had not correctly used the facts available to calculate the level of dumping or subsidies, the panel found.
