Tests for recruitment of police constables in the police department postponed

: All the tests for recruitment
of constables, radio technicians and deck-handlers in the police department here have been postponed.
The physical standard test, physical efficiency test and written examination to be held during the first week of November have been postponed for administrative reasons, an official press release said on Saturday.
Candidates have been asked not to come to the venue mentioned in their admit cards for the tests.
They are asked to visit https://recruitment.py.gov. in; https://recruitment.py.gov.in for updates.
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday asked Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar to put on hold the process of recruitment as public complaints were received on the recruitment and also on the proposed changes from the existing practice of digital biometricprocess in the conduct of ground test to manual mode.
