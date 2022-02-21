546 IIM-Kozhikode students placed in just 3 days; avg salary Rs 29.5 lakh

-
Indian Institute of Management - Kozhikode (IIM-K) wrote into record books by seeing 546 students belonging to the 24th batch getting placed in a matter of three days, witnessing a cent per cent placement.
A total of 571 offers were rolled out by 116 companies reflecting the recruiters' trust in an institute which is ranked top 4 as per NIRF 2021: Management Category, Ministry of Education, Government of India.
Incidentally, this achievement has come at a time when it's celebrating its silver jubilee and is also the only IIM to be recognised as the 2nd most 'Innovative' Educational Institute among Institutes of National Importance, Central University & CFIs (Non-Technical) category, in India ARIIA Rankings 2021.
A pleased Debashis Chatterjee, director IIM-K, said the bouquet of PGP programmes further strengthens the institute's rich legacy of nurturing diverse talent pool.
"The comprehensive success of the placement season is driven by the trust of the recruiters in the ever-reliable support from the global IIM-K alumni footprint, and the students' ability and training to fully capitalise on the green shoots of recovery in the hiring market," said Chatterjee.
The average salary secured by the students stood at Rs 29.5 lakh, an increase of 31.3 per cent over the last year, while the median salary secured is Rs 26.50 lakh, an increase of 32.5 per cent over last year.
Qambar Abidi, placements chairperson at IIM Kozhikode said, the success of the placement season is a testimony to the recruiters continued confidence in IIMK's talent pool.
