Adapt & grow: How India's unicorn boom will impact B-school education

If, like me, you are still getting your head around the fact that we are in 2022, then welcome to the club. For too many of us, 2021 felt like a year that we never really got to know, caught as we were between the yes/no of lockdown rules. But in retrospect, it has achieved an impressive amount of work, something that will become more obvious in the years ahead.

Especially for management education in the country. From a B-School perspective, the biggest number has to be 42. Yes, that was the number of Unicorns minted in India in 2021. Keep in mind that India had a grand total of 38 ...