ABB India stock rallies over 10 per cent on strong March earnings

-
ALSO READ
ABB India net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 370 crore in March quarter
ABB India expands Gujarat unit, to add traction motor plant for metro rail
ABB India soars 9% on robust March quarter earnings, strong order book
ABB Power Products rebrands itself as Hitachi Energy India
ABB India to deploy next-gen digital tech for power supply in Indore
-
Shares of ABB India on Thursday zoomed more than 10 per cent after the company posted over two-fold jump in net profit for the March quarter.
The stock rallied 10.47 per cent to end at Rs 2,224.70 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 11.80 per cent to Rs 2,251.50
At the NSE, it jumped 10.20 per cent to settle at Rs 2,220.05.
ABB India on Wednesday posted over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 370 crore for the March quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenue.
The net profit of the company was Rs 151 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a company statement said.
The company follows January-December financial year.
Total revenue rose to Rs 1,968 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,629 crore in the same period a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU