ABB India stock rallies over 10 per cent on strong March earnings

Shares of on Thursday zoomed more than 10 per cent after the company posted over two-fold jump in net profit for the March quarter.

The rallied 10.47 per cent to end at Rs 2,224.70 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 11.80 per cent to Rs 2,251.50



At the NSE, it jumped 10.20 per cent to settle at Rs 2,220.05.

on Wednesday posted over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 370 crore for the March quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenue.

The net profit of the company was Rs 151 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a company statement said.

The company follows January-December financial year.

Total revenue rose to Rs 1,968 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,629 crore in the same period a year ago.

