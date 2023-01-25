JUST IN
Adani group firm shares tank by up to 9% following Hindenburg report

Seven listed entities suffer a cumulative Rs 85,761 crore erosion in market value

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Shares of Adani Group companies fell between 1.5 per cent and 8.9 per cent on Wednesday after US-based Hindenburg Research - specialising in forensic financial research – published findings of its two-year investigation, presenting evidence that the Rs 17.8-trillion ($218-billion) ports-to-energy conglomerate had “engaged in brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades”.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 18:46 IST

