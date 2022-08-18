American Balanced Fund offloads Rs 1k-cr shares of Embassy Office REIT

-
ALSO READ
31% of total offices in top 6 cities certified as green buildings: Report
REITs: A combination of good returns with room for growth, say experts
Real estate sales pick up. Know how to play the theme
Analysts bullish on real estate sector amid increased capex, healthy demand
China-Russia dealings irk US but Beijing not helping Moscow evade sanctions
-
American Balanced Fund on Thursday offloaded 2.9 crore shares of real estate investment trust Embassy Office Parks REIT for Rs 1,046 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, American Balanced Fund sold 2,92,62,468 shares of the company.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 357.61 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 1,046.45 crore.
Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund picked up the shares of the company.
Shares of Embassy Office Parks REIT closed 3.56 per cent lower at Rs 360.94 on BSE on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU