American Balanced Fund offloads Rs 1k-cr shares of Embassy Office REIT

American Balanced Fund on Thursday offloaded 2.9 crore shares of real estate investment trust Embassy Office Parks REIT for Rs 1,046 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, American Balanced Fund sold 2,92,62,468 shares of the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 357.61 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 1,046.45 crore.

Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund picked up the shares of the company.

Shares of Embassy Office Parks REIT closed 3.56 per cent lower at Rs 360.94 on BSE on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)