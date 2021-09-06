Binance removes Singapore products on platform after regulator's warning

-
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said it will restrict its services in Singapore days after the city state's central bank said it should stop offering payment services.
Binance will stop offering Singapore dollar payment options and Singapore dollar trading pairs from Sep. 10 and remove the app from the Singapore iOs and Google Play stores, it said in a post on its website.
