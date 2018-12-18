BSE gets Sebi's approval to increase trading hours in commodity derivatives

-
Leading stock exchange BSE Tuesday said it has received Sebi's permission to increase trading hours by an hour in commodity derivatives segment.
The extended timing will be effective from December 31, 2018, the exchange said in a statement.
For non-agricultural commodities, the revised timings would be from 9 am to 11:30/ 11.55 pm. For agricultural commodities, the trading hours would be from 9 am to 9 pm.
The BSE marked its entry into the commodity derivatives segment with gold and silver contracts on October 1, 2018.
The exchange said it has received Sebi's approval to increase the trading time in the commodity segment by an hour to deepen the commodity derivatives market as well as enhance the participation of stakeholders and hedgers.
"BSE believed in systematic development of market through product innovation, awareness and technology. This move will help in deepening and widening the overall market.
"Extended trading hours will encourage hedgers, corporate, institutions and foreign investors to use exchange traded commodity derivatives as preferred hedging platform," BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.
Commodity trading on the BSE has been gaining momentum as the transaction charges have been waived for one year.
