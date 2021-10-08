CoinSwitch Kuber appoints Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

-
Crypto platform CoinSwitch Kuber on Friday said it has onboarded Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador.
Through this association, CoinSwitch Kuber aims to leverage Singh's mass appeal, along with his popularity among the Gen Z and millennial customers, a statement said.
CoinSwitch Kuber and Singh will work towards highlighting the growing acceptance of crypto in India while enhancing crypto awareness and trust in this emerging asset class, it added.
The company has recently reached unicorn status in India, valued at USD 1.9 billion serving over 10 million Indian customers.
Singh will feature in three ad films for CoinSwitch Kuber's ongoing Kuch Toh Badlega' campaign. The ad films drive the narrative of the potential of cryptocurrency to become the preferred choice of investment for the diverse Indian population, especially those living in tier II and III cities.
Each of the ad films is designed to convey a different key trait of the CoinSwitch Kuber platform, the statement said.
Our aim is to make crypto accessible to billions in India while making it as simple as ordering food online. I am confident that Ranveer, with his youth appeal, will enable us to make strides towards achieving that goal while aiding CoinSwitch Kuber to become a household name, CoinSwitch Kuber co-founder and CEO Ashish Singhal said.
By featuring Singh in the 'Kuch Toh Badlega' campaign, CoinSwitch Kuber is tapping into the significant interest it has witnessed from tier II and III cities, he added.
This is an exciting time for the crypto landscape in India. I am glad to come onboard as the brand ambassador of CoinSwitch Kuber, India's largest crypto asset platform. The company is a key player in the crypto revolution in India, Singh said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
