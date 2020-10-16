Cut-off time for equity MFs to be restored from Monday, says Amfi

Capital regulator will restore the cut-off timing for buying and selling of equity mutual fund units to 3 pm from Monday, according to industry body

However, the existing truncated cut-off time would continue for debt and conservative hybrid funds.

In a tweet, Chairman Nilesh Shah said cut-off timing for both subscription and redemption for all schemes other than those categorised as debt schemes and conservative hybrid fund is being restored to original cut-off timing of 3 pm, effective, October 19.

The move comes following a request by the industry body Association of in India (Amfi).

Earlier in April, had reduced cut-off time for subscription and redemption of mutual funds, including liquid and overnight schemes due to coronavirus pandemic.

The regulator had reduced cut-off time for availing the same day's net asset value (NAV) for mutual fund schemes to 1 pm from 3 pm.

For liquid and overnight funds, the time was advanced to 12.30 pm from 1.30 pm.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April had reduced debt and currency market hours permitting trades only from 10 am to 2 pm.

