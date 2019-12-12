EV market set to grow at 36% till 2026; 365,920 units sold in 2018

The domestic electric vehicle (EV) market is projected to grow 36 percent annually between 2019 and 2026 as the market has gained traction following the implementation of the second phase of the EV incentives scheme in April. Under the government's ambitious Fame (Faster adoption and manufacture of electric vehicles) II scheme to popularize electric and hybrid vehicles, up to 1 million EV two-wheelers powered by new advanced technology battery of 2KWH are pegged to get subsidy of up to Rs 20,000 each.

"Total EV sales in 2018 hit 365,920 units and expected to grow 36 percent annually till 2026. The battery market is estimated to be USD 520 million in 2018 and projected to grow at 30 percent annually during this period," India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) said in report.

The base year of the study is 2018 while the forecast period is 2019-2026, it said.

The is an alliance of 96 stakeholders comprising energy storage manufacturers,research institutes/universities, renewable energy companies and power electronics companies.

Noting that total charger sales in 2018 was under 1,000 units, the report forecasts this to touch 50,000 units by 2026 as public charging points are set to rise with an estimated investment of USD 520 billion.

It is predicted that the EV market will grow rapidly with support from government as it pushes for largest penetration.