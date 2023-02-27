Fabindia withdraws $482 million IPO due to rough market conditions

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian apparel retailer said it has withdrawn its 40 billion rupee ($482.43 million) initial public offering (IPO) due to rough market conditions, becoming the latest company to shelve listing plans as interest rate worries pressure stock .

"The decision to withdraw was taken as the current market conditions were not seen to be conducive for listing," said in a statement on Monday.

had planned the IPO with a fresh issue of shares worth 5 billion rupees and a sale of up to 25.1 million in existing shareholders' stock.

($1 = 82.9130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

