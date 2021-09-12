Five of top-10 valued firms add Rs 62,508 crore to market valuation

-
ALSO READ
ONGC pumps first gas from U1B deep-water well in KG basin
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
Will the Chairman of Saudi Aramco join RIL's board? Wait for mega AGM
Govt challenges Panna-Mukta field arbitration before English High Court
Reliance to conclude Aramco deal this year; Aramco rep on co board
-
Five of the 10 most valued firms added Rs 62,508.32 crore to their total market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.
Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the other gainers while Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance took a hit in their market valuation.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 23,582.73 crore to reach Rs 15,37,600.23 crore at close on Thursday, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.
Bharti Airtel's valuation zoomed Rs 15,377.67 crore to Rs 3,76,917.83 crore and that of HDFC by Rs 12,836.43 crore to Rs 5,11,126.48 crore.
The valuation of Hindustan Unilever rose by Rs 9,997.52 crore to Rs 6,59,941.45 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 713.97 crore to Rs 3,85,721.71 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled Rs 18,347.3 crore to Rs 14,02,587.80 crore.
The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance dropped Rs 5,824.68 crore to Rs 4,48,383.08 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by Rs 4,429.22 crore to Rs 8,67,933.20 crore and that of Infosys dipped Rs 3,605.59 crore to Rs 7,17,639.19 crore.
The valuation of ICICI Bank declined Rs 3,013.49 crore to Rs 4,99,218.97 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark rose 175.12 points or 0.30 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU