Franklin Templeton moves to calm Indian investors after new debt fund ban

-
ALSO READ
Investors of Franklin Templeton's shut schemes to get Rs 3,205 cr
Franklin Templeton unitholders to get Rs 2,962 cr in second tranche
Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes get Rs 14,391 crore so far
Disbursed Rs 14,572 crore to investors of six shuttered schemes, says FT
Sebi fines Franklin Templeton AMC, bars launch of new debt scheme for 2 yrs
-
By Abhirup Roy and Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Franklin Templeton India told investors on Wednesday that the market regulator's ban on its launching new debt funds would have no impact on existing funds that manage $8 billion in assets.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday barred Franklin from launching any new debt schemes for two years after a probe into its sudden closure of six credit funds last year found "serious lapses and violations."
Franklin has said it strongly disagreed with SEBI's order and planned to appeal it. In an e-mail to investors on Wednesday seen by Reuters, the fund house sought to reassure investors about any broader impact its other funds.
"I would like to clarify upfront, that the SEBI order has no impact on other schemes managed by Franklin," India President Sanjay Sapre said in the email.
Franklin continues to manage more than 610 billion rupees ($8.36 billion) for more than 2 million investors in India, he added.
Franklin has faced regulatory probes and court battles since April 2020 when it unexpectedly wound up six credit funds in India with assets of close to $4 billion, citing a lack of liquidity amid the coronavirus pandemic. Those funds had large exposure to higher-yielding, lower-rated credit securities.
In the Monday order, SEBI also ordered the fund house to refund investment and advisory fees, along with interest, of more than 5 billion rupees ($68.51 million), and fined the global giant another 50 million rupees.
One senior Indian fund manager, who declined to be named, told Reuters that money managers grew more cautious about investment decisions after the SEBI order.
"SEBI now is not leaving any room for any deviation and it's becoming very strict ... there is a heightened level of alertness and attention that has come," the manager said.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Aditya Kalra; Additional reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU