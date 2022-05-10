Gold firms as dollar rally pauses; focus on US inflation reading

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Dollar rests after surging on Powell's reappointment, kiwi weakens
Gold rally slows as risk appetite improves; focus on Ukraine crisis
Dollar heads for largest weekly fall in 8 months as longs lose faith
Punjab to give Rs 2 lakh to 83 arrested in Delhi in Jan 26 tractor rally
-
By Eileen Soreng
(Reuters) - Gold rose on Tuesday as the dollar in which it is priced steadied, prompting some investors to buy the metal ahead of U.S. inflation data that could impact the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,862.48 per ounce by 1133 GMT, recovering slightly after falling as much as 1.7% on Monday on the dollar's rally. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,859.40 per ounce.
The dollar was steady after touching a 20-year high on Monday, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were off 3-1/2-year peaks. [USD/] [US/]
"Gold remains a hedge against a (potential) policy mistake and that still continues to attract some buyers at these lower levels," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.
"From a technical perspective the key $1,850 level has now held on several occasions, so that's just attracting some short-covering," Hansen added.
Fears of a possible global economic slowdown amid aggressive policy tightening by major central banks and soaring inflation have soured sentiment in global share markets. [MKTS/GLOB]
Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation and a safe haven during global political and economic uncertainties, it's highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Higher yields also tend to boost the dollar, dimming appetite for gold among overseas investors.
Wednesday's key U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data will be closely watched for any impact it could have on the Fed's rate-hike plans.
Further downside risks for gold may lie ahead, as a higher inflation number could strengthen the case for an increase in the pace of tightening by the Fed and fuel further dollar gains, Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades said in a note.
Spot silver rose 0.5% to $21.90 per ounce, platinum gained 2.4% to $977.88 and palladium fell 0.3% to $2,090.16.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU