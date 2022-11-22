JUST IN
Gold gains Rs 30; silver climbs Rs 856 amid appreciation in rupee
Gold, silver rates fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 52,920
Gold trading at Rs 53,020 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,600 per kg
'Buy the dips' in MCX Gold; Silver needs to hold Rs 60,100, charts show
Gold trading at Rs 53,020 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,090 per kg
Gold trading at Rs 53,190 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 61,200 per kg
Gold trading at Rs 52,370 per 10 grams, silver at Rs 62,000 per kg
Gold trading at Rs 52,160 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 62,000 per kg
Gold trading at Rs 52,640 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 61,700 per kg
Gold trading at Rs 52,640 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 61,700 per kg
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Paytm has lost over Rs 1 trillion in market cap since its issue
Business Standard

Gold gains Rs 30; silver climbs Rs 856 amid appreciation in rupee

In the international market, gold was up at USD 1,741.95 per ounce while silver was trading higher at USD 21.05 per ounce

Topics
gold and silver prices | Indian rupee | Gold Prices

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold price in the national capital rose Rs 30 to Rs 52,731 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid appreciation in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched Rs 52,701 per 10 grams.

Silver also climbed Rs 856 to Rs 61,518 per kilogram.

The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 81.65 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

In the international market, gold was up at USD 1,741.95 per ounce while silver was trading higher at USD 21.05 per ounce.

"COMEX gold is trading around USD 1,740 as the dollar edged lower and traders await the Federal Reserve's minutes due tomorrow for hints on the central bank's monetary policy tightening path," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on gold and silver prices

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 17:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.