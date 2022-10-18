JUST IN
India's festival gold sales to shine less brightly this year, says WGC
Gold rises by Rs 10 per 10 gm; silver up by Rs 5,200, trading at Rs 60,500
Gold prices jump more than 1% as US dollar, yields pull back
Pivot point at 50,350 for MCX Gold this week; Silver may see volatility
Gold, silver unchanged in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,000
Gold heads for weekly decline as fears of hefty US interest rate hikes loom
Gold prices rise marginally in early trade, silver falls Rs 1,200
Gold, silver rates go down in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 50,890/10 gm
Gold, silver rates fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at 51,160
Gold prices fall by Rs 270; silver down by Rs 1,300, trading at Rs 59,500
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
TVS Motor gains 4%, scales new summit on hopes of strong Q2 earnings
Business Standard

Gold prices firm as US dollar slides; rate-hike concerns cap upside

Gold prices rose on Tuesday as a weaker dollar lifted bullion's appeal for overseas buyers, although risks from interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve limited further gains

Topics
Gold  | Gold Prices | Precious metals

Reuters 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices rose on Tuesday as a weaker dollar lifted bullion's appeal for overseas buyers, although risks from the imminent supersized interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve limited further gains.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,653.31 per ounce, as of 0709 GMT.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,658.50.

The dollar index fell to a 1-1/2-week low as sterling jumped following the UK's dramatic U-turn over the tax-slashing mini budget that had rattled global markets.

Gold's rise on Tuesday is mainly attributable to the weakness in the greenback, said Jigar Trivedi, a senior analyst at Mumbai-based Reliance Securities.

However, "the investment demand and retail demand have been muted and there is no major trigger that can take prices above $1,700 in the near term... There are still concerns related to the interest rate hikes," Trivedi added. [GOL/ETF] [GOL/AS]

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 939.10 tonnes on Monday, its lowest level since March 2020.

Gold has fallen nearly 10% so far this year as sharp U.S. rate hike increased the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset and boosted the dollar and bond yields.

A significant drop in the 10-year yields would be required to create a significant impulse to send gold higher, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

A fourth straight 75-basis-point Fed rate hike is expected next month after data last week showed inflation increasing strongly in September.

According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,641-$1,658 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $18.75 per ounce, platinum was 0.4% higher at $919.49 and palladium gained 1% to $2,020.40.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich, and Uttaresh.V)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 15:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.