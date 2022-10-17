JUST IN
Pivot point at 50,350 for MCX Gold this week; Silver may see volatility
Gold, silver unchanged in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,000
Gold heads for weekly decline as fears of hefty US interest rate hikes loom
Gold prices rise marginally in early trade, silver falls Rs 1,200
Gold, silver rates go down in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 50,890/10 gm
Gold, silver rates fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at 51,160
Gold prices fall by Rs 270; silver down by Rs 1,300, trading at Rs 59,500
Support for Gold moves higher to Rs 50,800; MCX Silver may test Rs 63,900
Gold, silver rates unchanged in early trade; yellow metal selling at 52,200
On the rise again: Gold rates at a discount to tackle price jump
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Growth triggers, moderate valuations positive for ICICI Prudential Life
Business Standard

Gold prices jump more than 1% as US dollar, yields pull back

Gold prices on Monday rose more than 1% after declines in the previous two sessions, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields faltered

Topics
Gold  | Gold Prices | US Dollar

Reuters 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices on Monday rose more than 1% after declines in the previous two sessions, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields faltered, although risks from looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes persisted.

Spot gold was up 1.2% to $1,661.85 per ounce by 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), moving away from the more than two-week low touched in the last session.

U.S. gold futures climbed 1.2% to $1,668.00.

"The dollar's significantly lower ... yields are ticking lower," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, who also noted some "safe-haven demand with heightened geopolitical risks."

Making bullion less expensive for overseas buyers, the dollar slipped 0.8%, while Treasury yields also retreated. [USD/][US/]

However, it's going to be "a struggle for gold to rally even though there's a lot of question marks out in the world. Investors want safety, but it's hard not to go into Treasuries with rates going up as fast as they are," Haberkorn added.

Gold faces headwinds as the Fed is expected to continue on its rate-hiking trajectory and increase its benchmark overnight interest rate by at least 75 basis points at the next policy meeting to curb stubbornly high inflation.

Prices have fallen 20% since scaling above the key $2,000 per-ounce level in March.

Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates dim appeal of the non-yielding asset.

"In the near term, however, the recovery in risk assets bolstered by signs of stabilizing gilts is raising pressure on precious metal shorts, but gold prices need to break above $1,750/oz to extend the short squeeze," TD Securities said in a note.

Elsewhere, spot silver climbed 2.3% to $18.68 per ounce after posting eight consecutive daily losses. Platinum rose 1.8% to $914.68 and palladium added 1.3% to $2,013.94.

"A surplus palladium market in 2023 should ultimately lead to lower palladium prices, although near term the market remains tight," Heraeus Precious Metals said in a note.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 22:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.