Gold set to rise for third week on lower yields, coronavirus woes

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Delta strain overtakes Alpha variant to become dominant variant in US
Delta variant predicted to become predominant mutation across US: CDC
Delta variant of Covid spreads to much of Iran triggering jump in cases
Explained: How bond yields impact stock market & what should investors do?
-
By Brijesh Patel
(Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Friday and was set for its third straight weekly gain, as concerns over the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 and a drop in U.S. Treasury yields lifted the safe-haven metal's demand.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,805.39 per ounce, by 0312 GMT. For the week so far, it is up more than 1%.
U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,806.50.
"The new rise in the Delta variant causing some concerns on the global growth and the data out of U.S. started to ease off a little bit is helping gold," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said.
"Real rates coming down is very supportive for gold. However, the dollar is holding up to a large degree and I think that in itself is limiting gold's move."
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields languished near more than a four-month low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
Sentiment in wider equity markets remained fragile as Delta virus worries threatened global economic recovery, sending Asian shares to a two-month low. [MKTS/GLOB]
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly last week, indicating that the labour market recovery continues to be choppy.
Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting released on Wednesday showed that while the economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," Fed officials agreed they should be poised to act if inflation.
Fears over an imminent monetary policy tightening by the Fed have weighed on bullion, sending gold down 7% in June.
Limiting gold's appeal, the U.S. dollar on Friday rose 0.1% towards a three-month peak hit in the previous session.
Silver was steady at $25.89 per ounce, but was heading for a weekly loss.
Palladium eased 0.1% to $2,803.26, while platinum rose 0.2% to $1,077.15.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU