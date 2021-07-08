Gold on back foot as dollar strengthens after Federal Reserve's minutes

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices slip as uptick in dollar offsets easing US bond yields
Gold prices firm as US Treasury yields slide to lowest since late Feb
Gold prices firm on weaker bond yields, Federal Reserve's minutes loom
Gold heads for best week in five months on softer dollar, yields
Gold edges lower as firmer US dollar offsets easing bond yields
-
Gold prices slipped on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting highlighted inflationary pressures and confirmed that asset purchases tapering is on the cards this year.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,797.54 per ounce, as of 0539 GMT, after gaining for six straight sessions. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,797.90.
"Following FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes, there was a modestly positive response from the dollar and a negative response from gold," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
"As we get digestion over those FOMC minutes, we're starting to get some concern that perhaps we are looking at a situation where the Fed is starting to shift its focus to fighting inflation."
The dollar index strengthened 0.1% to hover near the highest in three months, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]
Fed officials last month felt substantial further progress on the U.S. economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but agreed they should be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialised, according to its June policy meeting's minutes.
Though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, a Fed rate hike will increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2% to 1,040.48 tonnes on Wednesday. [GOL/ETF]
The European Central Bank will on Thursday announce the outcome of an 18-month strategy review, redefining its inflation target and laying down what role it plans to play in the fight against climate change.
Offering some respite to gold, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were pinned near more than four-month low. [US/]
Elsewhere, silver dropped 0.8% to $25.92 per ounce, palladium fell 0.7% to $2,832.22, and platinum slipped 1.3% to $1,071.31.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU