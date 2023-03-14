Hackers steal $197 mn from crypto lending platform Euler Finance

Cyber-criminals have stolen about $197 million in cryptocurrencies from crypto lending platform Euler Finance.

Blockchain monitoring firm PeckShield tweeted that Euler Finance was exploited in a flurry of transactions on Ethereum, "leading to the loss of $197 million from the project."

Independent researcher ZachXBT posted on Twitter that this is "almost certainly" an attack by malicious .

"We are aware and our team is currently working with security professionals and law enforcement. We will release further information as soon as we have it," Euler Finance said in a tweet.

Several Euler investors went to social media platforms to post about their plight.

"Almost 1.3 million USD gone. I thought they were the most secure lending protocol, I never liked Michael on twitter, but I wouldn't even imagine them releasing updates without prior notice or audits,a a Euler investor wrote on Discord.

Euler's crypto token fell drastically after the news of the cyber attack.

stole $3.8 billion last year, making it the worst year on record for crypto investors, up from $3.3 billion in 2021.

According to Blockchain analytics platform Chainalysis, October was the biggest single month ever for hacking, as $775.7 million was stolen in 32 separate attacks.

DeFi (Decentralised Finance) protocols as victims accounted for 82.1 per cent of all stolen by -- a total of $3.1 billion -- up from 73.3 per cent in 2021. Of that $3.1 billion, 64 per cent came from cross-chain bridge protocols specifically.

