HDFC Bank's additional masala bonds get listed on NSE IFSC's platform

International Exchange ( IFSC) on Friday said it has listed Bank's additional on its debt securities market platform.

IFSC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The private lender's additional Tier 1 (AT1) got listed on the debt securities market platform.

" Bank has raised Rs 739 crores under USD 3 Billion Medium Term Note Programme," NSE IFSC said in a release.

Since the launch of NSE IFSC Debt Securities Market (DSM), it has listed total aggregate medium-term notes worth over USD 31 billion and listed bonds worth more than USD 17 billion, it added.

This also includes USD 1.75 billion worth of green and sustainable bonds.

NSE IFSC launched DSM for listing and trading of debt securities in multiple foreign currency bonds, green bonds, masala bonds, notes, among others, on March 16, 2018.

