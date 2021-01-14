Hindustan Aeronautics soars 14% on $6 billion government defence deal

-
ALSO READ
More defence import embargoes soon, industry asked to step up
India preparing country-wise profiles of defence products for exports
PM Narendra Modi urges industry to play a larger role in defence
Govt eyeing turnover of Rs 1.75 trn in defence manufacturing by 2025
Proposed MoD policy aims to double India's defence production in 5 years
-
Shares of Indian aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd jumped nearly 14% on Thursday, a day after the government said it would buy 83 fighter aircraft from the company for over $6 billion in the biggest defence deal for a homegrown company.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken a flagship campaign for a self-reliant India, under which his government wants companies to reduce imports, increase domestic production and play a bigger role in the global supply chain.
About 500 Indian companies in the design and manufacturing sectors will be working with HAL in this procurement, the government said on Wednesday evening.
"(The Cabinet decision) will improve the capabilities of our armed forces, boost the indigenous defence industry and strengthen the movement to create a self-reliant India," Prime Minister Modi said https://bit.ly/2MZp5xb on Twitter, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called https://twitter.com/rajnathsingh/status/1349317675671949314?s=20 it the largest indigenously-developed defence procurement deal and a "game changer".
The Light Combat Aircraft, named 'Tejas', is a single engine supersonic fighter plane made by HAL, and can achieve a speed of up to Mach 1.6 (1,975.68 km/hour), according to the company website.
In August last year, Singh said India will stop importing 101 items of military equipment in an effort to boost domestic production.
Shares of HAL rose as much as 13.7% to 1,048 rupees in early trade, their highest level since late August, and were trading up 10.2% as of 0712 GMT.
($1 = 73.1070 Indian rupees)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU