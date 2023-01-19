India considering measures to cool high wheat prices: Govt official

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has been considering measures to cool domestic wheat prices, which jumped to a record high this week as supplies dwindled, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday.

The world's second-biggest producer of the grain banned wheat exports in May, but that has failed to stop domestic prices from rising.

