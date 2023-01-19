JUST IN
Business Standard

India considering measures to cool high wheat prices: Govt official

India has been considering measures to cool domestic wheat prices, which jumped to a record high this week as supplies dwindled, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday

Wheat prices | commodities | World Food India

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Acros combine harvesters drive through a wheat field during the summer harvest on a farm. Photo: Bloomberg
India weighs steps to cool record wheat prices, government sources say

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has been considering measures to cool domestic wheat prices, which jumped to a record high this week as supplies dwindled, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday.

The world's second-biggest producer of the grain banned wheat exports in May, but that has failed to stop domestic prices from rising.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Jason Neely)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 17:47 IST

