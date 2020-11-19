India INX inks pact with Luxembourg Stock Exchange to develop green finance

BSE's arm India International Exchange (India INX) on Thursday said it has joined hands with Luxembourg to promote green finance in the local market.

The pact will provide opportunities for dual listing, enhancing visibility and also increase secondary market trading in green, said in a statement.

The two exchanges signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard.

In 2019, had launched its green listing and trading platform Global Securities Market (GSM) Green, which serves as a plank for fundraising and trading in green, social and sustainable bonds exclusively.

The platform of is established as per ICMA's green bond principles and climate bonds initiative, which provides an ideal platform for global investors to invest.

India INX said it is committed to facilitate fundraising for green financial projects and promotes ESG (environment, social and governance) standards through GSM Green platform.

"We can provide the issuers and investors with an opportunity to list and trade green bonds on our platform GSM Green with an opportunity to dual list with Luxembourg which is the largest green bond listing platform with exceptional governance standards," India INX MD and CEOV Balasubramaniam said.

India INX, a subsidiary of BSE Ltd, commenced its trading activities in January 2017 and is India's first International Exchange set up at GIFT City.

"As a leading international exchange, we have a deep-routed ambition to build a closer relationship with Indian market participants, which is taking even stronger steps through today's cooperation with India INX," Robert Scharfe, CEO, Luxembourg said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)