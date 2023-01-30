India plans to invoke emergency law to force imported coal-based utilities

-
By Sarita Chaganti Singh
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India plans to evoke an emergency law next month which would force power plants running on imported coal to generate power, two government sources told Reuters on Monday, as it expects power demand to surge to record levels this summer.
Power ministry officials will work with those involved in debt restructuring of financially stressed idle plants to make them functional, the sources said.
(Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Toby Chopra)
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 16:17 IST
