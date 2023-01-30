JUST IN
Textile maker Arvind Ltd profit declines 11.62% to Rs 87 cr in Oct-Dec
Pakistan's mobile phone imports decline 66% in 1st half of FY 2023
Mineral production goes up by 9.7% in Nov 2022: Indian Bureau of Mines
EU diplomats suspend talks on capping Russian oil prices as divisions stick
Oil prices rise after Saudi Arabia denies report of OPEC+ supply increase
Oil prices sink as China's tightening anti-Covid curbs hurt demand outlook
Oil prices fall on worries of US rate hikes, China demand outlook
Oil prices fall more than 2% as China sticks to strict zero-Covid policy
Major non-farm commodities to take guidance from Dollar in new Samvat
Oil price wavers as rate hike talk offsets fading China demand hopes
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Other Commodities
Indian Bank nears 52-week high in a weak market; stock up 19% in 3 months
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India plans to invoke emergency law to force imported coal-based utilities

India plans to evoke an emergency law next month which would force power plants running on imported coal to generate power, two government sources

Topics
power plants | coal industry | Indian Economy

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

India to invoke emergency law forcing imported coal-based utilities
India to invoke emergency law forcing imported coal-based utilities

By Sarita Chaganti Singh

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India plans to evoke an emergency law next month which would force power plants running on imported coal to generate power, two government sources told Reuters on Monday, as it expects power demand to surge to record levels this summer.

Power ministry officials will work with those involved in debt restructuring of financially stressed idle plants to make them functional, the sources said.

 

(Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on power plants

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 16:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.