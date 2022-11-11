JUST IN
Inox Green Energy's Rs 740-crore IPO subscribed 46% on Day 1 of offer

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 61-65 per share for its IPO

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The initial share sale of Inox Green Energy got subscribed 46 per cent on the first day of subscription on Friday.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 3.05 crore shares against 6.67 crore shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.03 times while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 47 per cent subscription.

The quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 5 per cent.

Inox Green Energy Services, a subsidiary of Inox Wind, said on Thursday that it has collected Rs 333 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 740-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Inox Green comprises a fresh issue and an offer for sale of Rs 370 crore.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 61-65 per share for its IPO.

Inox Green is engaged in the business of providing long-term Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services for wind farm projects, specifically for wind turbine generators and common infrastructure facilities on wind farms.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, Equirus Capital Pvt Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd and Systematix Corporate Services Ltd are the book running lead managers to the IPO.

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 23:39 IST

