Inox Green Energy Services to raise Rs 500 cr through IPO

Wind on Monday said the board of its arm Green Energy Services Ltd has approved fund raising of Rs 500 crore through an initial public offering of its equity shares.

The board of Green Energy Services Limited (earlier known as Infrastructure Services Limited) (IGESL) in its meeting held on Monday has approved fund raising by way of an initial public offer comprising of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 crore and/or an offer of sale of equity shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders of the company, a BSE filing stated.

The company, as a shareholder, shall consider and finalise its participation in the aforesaid proposed offer of IGESL, it stated.

