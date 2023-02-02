JUST IN
Budget 2023: Advantage mutual funds after tax blow on MLDs, insurance
Rule change for tax collection could hurt international equity investing

The money can be adjusted later, but the blocking of 20 per cent capital till tax filing is likely to dissuade direct investment in foreign equities

Topics
TCS | equity | Investment

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

tax

A post-pandemic pickup in direct investment in international stocks is set to take a hit after the Budget introduced a 20 per cent tax collection at source (TCS) for money sent out of India using the Liberalised Remittances Scheme (LRS).

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 19:51 IST

