- Coronavirus scare: India orders checking of Chinese agri, livestock imports
- Oil drops to 13-month low on weak Chinese demand amid coronavirus outbreak
- Muted outlook, weak Dec quarter results to weigh on Bharat Forge stock
- Non-resident investors are staring at higher tax rates on dividends
- Govt receives two dozen applications for Sebi chairperson's post
- UltraTech relatively happy in comparison with ACC on the D-Street
- Equity flows jump 75% in January; MF industry's asset-base at a new high
- Sebi considers penalty hike on rating agencies for lapses in IL&FS case
- Britannia's Q3 far from crunchy, low consumer sentiment pull numbers down
- Sebi bars 15 entities for unauthorised investment advisory activities
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a positive start for domestic indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Volatility in the markets may be expected on Tuesday as investors eye the outcome of the Delhi Assembly Elections while also weighing the impact of coronavirus spread on the global economy.
Besides, stock-specific movements on the back of Q3 results, oil price fluctuation, and the value of rupee against the dollar could steer indices.
EARNINGS TODAY
BHEL and IDBI Bank are among the 295 companies scheduled to report their December quarter results today.
GLOBAL CUES
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent with the Australian market rising 0.6 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI lifting 0.7 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.
In the US, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record highs during the overnight trade on Monday as Chinese workers slowly returned to business. The Dow Jones rose 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.73 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More