MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a positive start for domestic indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Volatility in the markets may be expected on Tuesday as investors eye the outcome of the Delhi Assembly Elections while also weighing the impact of coronavirus spread on the global economy.


Besides, stock-specific movements on the back of Q3 results, oil price fluctuation, and the value of rupee against the dollar could steer indices.
 
EARNINGS TODAY

BHEL and IDBI Bank are among the 295 companies scheduled to report their December quarter results today.

GLOBAL CUES

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent with the Australian market rising 0.6 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI lifting 0.7 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

In the US, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record highs during the overnight trade on Monday as Chinese workers slowly returned to business. The Dow Jones rose 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.73 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13 per cent.

